Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,737,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.82% of Sun Communities worth $132,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.