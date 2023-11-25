T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

