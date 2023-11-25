Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.17. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.