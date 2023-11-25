Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $399.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

