Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 4,294 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.