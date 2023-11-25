Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 4,294 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

