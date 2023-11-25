Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.60% of Textron worth $348,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $78.39 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

