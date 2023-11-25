The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,213 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

