The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371,552 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $168,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

