The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,874,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $106,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,388,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,172,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

