The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

