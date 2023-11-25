The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.74 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.