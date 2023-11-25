The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $40.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 78,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,123,706.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,433.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.