The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 13,635 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $261,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 66,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $798.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $814.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

