The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,157,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.73% of Colliers International Group worth $123,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

