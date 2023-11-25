The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moderna were worth $265,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,665 shares of company stock worth $14,363,318 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

