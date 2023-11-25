The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,800 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 11.51% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $135,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

IGOV stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

