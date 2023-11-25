The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $125.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,756,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $125,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,888 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 103.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 778,353 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,743,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,067,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

