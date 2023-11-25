The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $132.39 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $132,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Shares of NOW opened at $673.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

