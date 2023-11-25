The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $140.75 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.