The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $142.81 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $142,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

