The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $193.55 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 54.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $193,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

