The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $200.95 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,691 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of General Dynamics worth $200,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $22,534,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.