The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $210.95 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,531 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $210,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

