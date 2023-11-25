The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $224.60 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 361.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.44% of Amphenol worth $224,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

APH opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

