The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 6.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $221,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

