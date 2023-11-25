The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.64% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $220,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,679,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

