The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 50,355 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $249,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $188.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

