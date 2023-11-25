The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $170,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.