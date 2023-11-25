The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.61% of TC Energy worth $251,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

