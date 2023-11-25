The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 110,904 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,904 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $220,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

