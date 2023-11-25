The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,223,658 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.69% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $149,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,623,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,855,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 537,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,091,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,033 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

