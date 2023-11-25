The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 209,198 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,310,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $626,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,410,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

