The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,567 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $118,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 916,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 407,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

