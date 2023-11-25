The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,486,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 385,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.03% of eBay worth $245,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $124,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.48 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

