The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

