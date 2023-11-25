The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

New York Times Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. New York Times has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

