The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

