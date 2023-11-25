The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

