TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TXMD opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.