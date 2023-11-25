thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 9,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

