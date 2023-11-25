thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 9,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
