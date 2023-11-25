TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 7,340 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $149,442.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $894.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after buying an additional 208,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

