Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.84. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 517,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 175,626 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

