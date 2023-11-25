Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,735,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.