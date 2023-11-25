Trexquant Investment LP Buys 49,337 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.