Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CTRA opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.