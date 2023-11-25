Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 13,389.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,976 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

