Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $674,033.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $674,033.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.