Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.58 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,046 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.91.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

