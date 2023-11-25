Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny



Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

