Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.57 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 152,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $4,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,209,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,782. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

NYSE:TNET opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

